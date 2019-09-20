Southern athletes celebrate success at Pitreavie

Borders athletes have once more been the toast of their friends and supporters after excellent performances at the Scottish National Relay Championships.

TLJT (Tweed, Leader, Jed Track) Athletics Club U 17 girls delivered a superb display to win the silver medal in the 4 x 300m event, staged recently at Pitreavie in the west of Fife.

The Moorfoot Runners U13 Boys team handover from Thomas Hilton to Fionn Hollingsbee (picture by Bobby Gavin)

The team – coached by Gavin Taitt – comprised Danielle Lockie, Annabel Murray, Brogan Beattie, Emma Brus and reserve Georgia Wood.

Elsewhere, Ewan Purves, of Earlston, in his first season competing for the City Of Edinburgh Athletic Club, took part in a 4 x 400m U17 team event.

Ewan, who also has links with Gala Harriers, started for Edinburgh and led them home in first place on his leg.

Eventually, after a very close race, EAC came home in second place to secure the silver medal.

A silver medal for TLJT girls U17s in the 4 x 300m relay at Pitreavie. From left, Annabel Murray, Brogan Bettie, Gavin Taitt (coach), Georgia Wood (reserve) Danielle Lockie and Emma Brus.

A relative said Ewan had competed well as a first year in this age group, although it had been a frustrating season with injuries, so finishing this season off well before heading into the winter training would boost his mind for next season well.

In addition, the Moorfoot Runners U13 Boys team took an excellent bronze medal in the 3 x 800m relay.

Thomas Hilton, Fionn Hollingsbee and Kieran Fulton finished in a time of 7.31.58, which was four seconds quicker than last year’s gold medal time.

Giffnock North took both gold and silver with their ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams, so the Moorfoot boys could justly lay claim to being second best club in Scotland for U13 800m.

It was just tough luck that, this year, they came up against a really strong Giffnock North, said an onlooker.

In the U13 girls races which, like the boys’ races, were seeded and run as ‘timed finals’, the Moorfoot ‘B’ team of Molly Nethercot, Ava Mooney and Caitlin Clyde finished second in the ‘C’ race in 8.45.54 and ended up 12th of the 18 teams taking part.

The Moorfoot ‘A’ team of Elena Lee, Abbie Little and Gracie Linton finished fourth in the ‘B’ race in 8.21.08 and were ranked ninth overall.