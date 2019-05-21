South Scotland ladies show pace, skill and flair

South Scotland hockey ladies ran out victors at the annual Inter-District Masters Tournament, held on Saturday at Kilgraston school in Perth.

Six games in a day is tough in any sport, especially for those who have a number of years behind them.

But the experience and fitness of the ladies was evident from the start and the squad played some fantastic, fast-paced hockey throughout the day.

Despite the weather, it was a great day of competitive sport, proving age is no barrier in the game of hockey, with many fine skills and some great goals scored and saved on the day.

South squad: Katie Francis, Suzanne Laing, Lil McNab, Sue Sloan, Sue Cleaver, Janet Jack, Denise Fairbairn, Elena Lunn, Patsy Gallagher, Jacks Wilson, Lisa Paterson, Elena Lunn, Natasha Cranston, Claire Townsend. Results:

South 2 (Laing, Fairbairn), Midlands 0.

South 3, (Laing, McNab, Cranston), North 0.

South 1 (Cranston), Highland 0.

South 0, West 0.

South 1 (Francis), East 0.

South 1 (McLean), Central 1.