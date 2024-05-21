South of Scotland’s under-14 girls’ team go fourth at inter-district hockey championships

South of Scotland’s under-14 girls’ hockey team, captained by Kelso's Rachel Elliot

​South of Scotland’s under-14 girls’ team finished fourth at the weekend in hockey’s Scottish inter-district championships.

The girls’ tournament, held at Peffermill in Edinburgh on Saturday, was contested by players from across the country representing nine district teams.

Captained by Kelso's Rachel Elliot, the South beat the South-West 3-1, Highland 10-0 and the West 2-0 in their group, with Elliot scoring in all three games and Kelso High School S1 pupil Evie Leonard grabbing a hat-trick against Highland.

A 4-0 defeat to eventual winners East Sky meant they missed out on the final and they also lost a third-fourth-place play-off, by 2-0 to Midlands.

The South sent an under-14 team to Sunday’s boys’ inter-district championships at Peffermill too.

They only had seven players available so East helped out to complete their squad and, captained by Toby Anderson, from Jedburgh Grammar Campus, with Earlston High School’s Jamie Wilson as vice-captain, they finished fifth out of eight teams.

They beat West Yellow 4-1 but defeats by East Sky and Midlands left them third in their pool, and they also lost to East Navy.