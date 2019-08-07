Sir Jackie Stewart due to open Jim Clark museum

Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart OBE will officially open the new Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns on Thursday, August 29, with invited guests from the world of motorsport and the unveiling of a plaque to celebrate the occasion.

Plans are being developed for a static display of Jim Clark and Lotus sports cars and an opportunity for the public to hear Sir Jackie talk about his friendship and racing career with Jim.

Sir Jackie Stewart OBE (library image by Neil Hanna)

The event will start at noon and to facilitate the official opening the museum will be closed to the public until 3pm, but will then be open into the evening.

The new museum has seen a major £1.6m redevelopment over the past 15 months, following a five-year fundraising campaign, and has welcomed over 2000 visitors since opening to the public in mid-July.

Doug Niven, cousin of Jim Clark and a Jim Clark Trustee said: “We are delighted that Sir Jackie, honorary president of the Jim Clark Trust, is able to come to Duns to officially open the new museum.

“He has given the museum and this project great support and encouragement over many years, for which we are very grateful.

“Given Sir Jackie’s close personal relationship with Jim during their racing careers, there’s no doubt this will be a memorable and moving occasion for all those involved.

“Jim and Jackie have together helped inspire a generation of success for Scottish motorsport and we hope the new museum can inspire future generations for many years to come.”

The museum, operated by charity Live Borders, for the first time includes two of Jim Clark’s iconic race cars, a Lotus 25 and Lotus Cortina.

Displays include a celebration of his life from school days to farming and racing in all forms of motorsport, archive imagery, film footage, memorabilia, a gallery, interactive displays, simulator and shop.

At the heart of the new museum remains the original collection of over 100 trophies from Jim Clark’s incredible career, gifted by his parents James and Helen Clark in 1969, with new interactive interpretation displays.

Andrew Tulloch, Live Borders’ assistant curator of the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, said: “We look forward to welcoming Sir Jackie back again to see the new museum for the first time and see for himself the fantastic visitor experience this new facility offers.”