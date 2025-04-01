Trophy-winners, from left, Olivia Lampert, Florrie Bell, Isla Lander, Gemma Campbell, Ethan Roberts, Cole Morrison, Idris Addison, Loki McIntyre and Edie Thomson at a badminton tournament for primary schools held in Duns on Saturday (Photo: Harry Turnbull)Trophy-winners, from left, Olivia Lampert, Florrie Bell, Isla Lander, Gemma Campbell, Ethan Roberts, Cole Morrison, Idris Addison, Loki McIntyre and Edie Thomson at a badminton tournament for primary schools held in Duns on Saturday (Photo: Harry Turnbull)
Trophy-winners, from left, Olivia Lampert, Florrie Bell, Isla Lander, Gemma Campbell, Ethan Roberts, Cole Morrison, Idris Addison, Loki McIntyre and Edie Thomson at a badminton tournament for primary schools held in Duns on Saturday (Photo: Harry Turnbull)

Singles winners do double at badminton tournament for primary schools in Duns

By Darin Hutson
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
Youngsters Ethan Roberts and Isla Lander were winners at the double at a badminton tournament for primary schools held in Duns on Saturday.

Ethan, of Priorsford Primary School in Peebles, won the boys’ singles contest and at doubles too, with Duns Primary’s Cole Morrison, runner-up to his partner at singles.

Isla, of St Ronan’s Primary School in Innerleithen, pulled off a similar winning double at the Berwickshire High School competition, coming up trumps at singles, with Duns Primary’s Edie Thomson as runner-up, and doubles, playing alongside schoolmate Gemma Campbell.

Reston Primary’s Loki McIntyre and Yetholm Primary’s Idris Addison were runners-up at boys’ doubles, with the same going for Duns Primary’s Olivia Lampert and Chirnside Primary’s Florrie Bell in the girls’ version.

Trophies for best boy and girl went to Duns Primary’s Rory Wilkinson and to Olivia respectively.

Saturday’s prizes were handed out by Peter Hardie, one of the event’s organisers, and Duns Badminton Club chairman Tommy Clark.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Well done to all the players for making this such a great tournament and congratulations to all the trophy winners

“The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton from these fine young players was, at times, extremely high.”

