Simply the vest for Team Borders

Team Borders Athletics has been taking part in the Forth Valley League this season in a new set of vests, thanks to support from local charity, Live Borders.

Live Borders representatives recently presented Team Borders runners with their new tops in time for the this year’s summer season.

Ewan Jackson, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: “Live Borders is delighted to continue to support Team Borders and wishes it continued success for the season ahead.

“Since its inception, Team Borders has provided a fantastic pathway for local athletes to compete as a regional team in track and field, and cross-country, the result of which has been some excellent results on the district and national stage.

“It’s a perfect fit with our vision for our communities to be healthier, happier and stronger.”

Team Borders was formed to give young athletes from the Borders better access to high-level competition. Sinc then, it has won four Division 1 titles in the Forth Valley League, where it has competed against teams across central Scotland.

Add to this the continued success over the winter months in the East of Scotland Cross Country league, where the team has won numerous age group titles.

Several athletes who have been part of the team have gone on to further success, representing their respective clubs, region and country.

Accepting their new vests at the Tweedbank Sports Complex in our picture were (from left), Ava Mooney, Patrick Cannon (MoorfootJuniors), Councillor Euan Jardine, Debbie Harris, Harris Ross (Chirnside Chasers), Logan Kerr, Grace McWhinnie (Tweed Leader Jed Track, or TLJT), Graeme Murdoch (Live Borders), Isla Paterson and Ewan Christie (Gala Harriers).