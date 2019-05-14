Signs of Selkirk improvement despite another loss

Although there were definite improvements on previous weeks, Selkirk’s cricketers suffered another defeat on Saturday, this time at home to Haddington.

Tight Selkirk bowling and a much-improved performance in the field meant Haddington were all out for 130.

Pick of the bowlers were Bros (3 for 29) and Reid (3 for 17), with Paterson winning the prize for unluckiest, consistently beating Cardwell-Moore’s bat at the start of the innings and finishing without a wicket.

Last week, Selkirk couldn’t take their catches. This week, seven opportunities were taken, with J. Graham taking two of these.

With a depleted team, Selkirk were faced with a tricky target, requiring at least one of the top four batsmen to get beyond 50.

However, although they all reached double figures, they did not take advantage of variable bowling.

Only Banks (24) outscored the extras accumulated (21).

There were over 40 years between the youngest and oldest players in the home team on Saturday and the two youngest, Eden Collins and Josh Allan, who had performed well in the field, saw out the Selkirk innings, each getting a confident bat on ball against the Haddington opening bowler.

At the end Selkirk scraped to 101 all out, losing by 29 runs.

A victory is getting closer but they will need to do better if they are to overcome Heriots in Edinburgh on Saturday coming.

Before the game, players from both teams observed a minute’s silence in memory of Dougal Mabon, who passed away recently.

Dougal took 1076 wickets for Selkirk, bowling slow left arm spin.