Seven-try win for Gala YM

Queensferry 26, Gala YM 49

Following last weeks six-try win, Gala YM went one better on Saturday with seven sparkling tries on the all-weather pitch at Queensferry.

The game started with a great break down the middle from newcomer Steward Walker, sending Adam Williams racing to the line for a try which Billy Brownlee converted.

Queensferry threw everything at YM for the next 10 minutes but they could not break through.

A long penalty into the corner set up six phases before Adrian Donoghue crashed over for an unconverted try.

A penalty from Billy Brownlee increased the lead before Queensferry got on the scoreboard with a converted try.

Billy Brownlee kicked a second penalty goal before strong work by the YM on the home line gave Adrian Donoghue his second try, which was unconverted.

Right on half time , Queensferry got a second converted try and the teams turned with the score at 14-23.

Queensferry started the second half by pressing in the YM 22 and were rewarded with a third converted try.

YM went for their bonus point score – and it was a beauty.

Prop Jack Williamson burst free from a ruck to race 45 metres down the wing for a great score.

Queensferry were not finished and they scored their own fourth and bonus point try to close the gap again to two points.

YM, as they did the previous week, turned up the heat in the last 15 minutes and rattled in 21 points to stretch away, with all three tries converted by Adam Williams.

Scott Chapman burst over from a ruck on the line and then Declan Broatch scored a fine solo try with a burst to the line.

Finally, the pack, which had dominated throughout, scored from a great drive to the line, with Neale Lees getting the touchdown.

Ben Reid was man of the match for YM, who have a free Saturday this weekend.