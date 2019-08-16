Session at Hawick 7s to boost women’s rugby

If you were at the Hawick 7s last Saturday, you may have seen Borders Women & Girls Rugby (BWGR) running one of its ‘Pitch up and Play’ sessions.

This was one of several held over this summer, aimed at encouraging girls and ladies of all ages to have the opportunity to play rugby.

BWGR teamed up with ‘Borders Clan’ a mixed ability team from Peebles, for a fun rugby warm-up and training session for 90 minutes.

Even with the changeable weather, all the players really enjoyed the session.

BWGR secretary Lorna Jackson-Hall said: “It showed rugby can embrace all diversity and that inclusion is alive and well in Borders rugby.”