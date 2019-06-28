September date for celebration of Borders sport

Now in its seventh year, the Celebration of Sport Awards ceremony recognises the wealth of sporting talent which exists in the Borders, from sports personalities to ‘unsung heroes’ who are helping to drive forward sporting excellence and participation across the region.

On Friday, September 27, at 6.30pm, local charity Live Borders will host its much-anticipated annual sports awards at Selkirk’s Victoria Halls.

At the awards dinner, there will be presentations of 11 prestigious awards recognising international stars, inspirational performers, teams, clubs, coaches, and the Sports Personality of the Year.

Radio Borders rugby pundit Stuart McFarlane will be the compère for the evening, entertaining the audience with his encyclopaedic knowledge of sport.

Graeme Murdoch, Live Borders’ active communities manager, said: “Live Borders once again looks forward to celebrating the sporting success that has taken place across the Borders and further afield over the last 12 months.

“There are so many inspiring stories of achievement both on and off the playing field and it is always a fantastic night for everybody involved. It’s also a brilliant way to showcase our vision for everyone in the Scottish Borders to be healthier, happier and stronger.”

Live Borders also welcomes sponsors for the awards: an amazing opportunity for local, regional and national businesses to demonstrate their support for the sporting community in the Borders. For further information visit www.liveborders.org.uk

For more information, and to book tickets, call 01750 700110.