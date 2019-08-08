Selkirk strengthen league survival hopes

Selkirk’s hopes of retaining Division 3 status for another year received a boost with a resounding nine-wicket victory away to Tranent and Preston Village on Saturday.

They batted first and, by the time the opening bowlers had finished their spells, the top three batsmen had been removed, one by virtue of an excellent catch from Fenton, over his head, to remove Bedudri.

With the heavy outfield helping the fielders, there were two run outs at the top of the batting order, both of the opening pair misjudging the run of the ball.

They also underestimated the throwing arms of Banks and Gardiner respectively, and their sharp work in collaboration with the quick-handed M. Fenton behind the stumps.

The first change of bowling didn’t help the East Lothian side, with Paterson (1 for 8) picking up one wicket in his miserly six-over spell.

But it was the combination of Banks (3 for 8) and Gardiner (3 for 4) which wiped out the middle and lower order.

Banks took three wickets in four deliveries and Gardiner two wickets in three balls before knocking over the last wicket.

Tranent and Preston Village were all out for 45 runs within 28 overs.

Although the condition of the outfield was never going to help quick scoring, Selkirk reached the target within 12 overs with the loss of just one wicket. Brothers Greg (29) and Michael Fenton (10) looked in good form.

A similarly positive result against St Boswells at Philiphaugh this Saturday feels necessary for Selkirk, who have three fixtures left to manoeuvre themselves to safety.