Selkirk still seeking to break losing sequence

Selkirk’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday with a 40-run defeat at home to Leith FAB.

The weather was never going to be conducive to a good game and both teams agreed a reduced format of 30 overs – playing throughout the rain to get a result.

In the end, Selkirk were never scoring at a rate to reach the visitors total of 161 but the boundary was increasingly difficult to reach as the rain continued, so it didn’t help the team batting second.

Selkirk were doing well at 50 for 1 but a superb catch taken at first slip by Shahbaz dismissed the dangerous Banks (20) and, when Reid (39) fell with the total at 93, the result was somewhat inevitable.

Sloppy fielding and, specifically, a handful of dropped catches were partially responsible for the visitors’ modest total, with Ali (37) and Poni (37*) pushing the score along and scoring heavily against an inconsistent bowling performance for Selkirk.

However, both Wilkinson (3-32) and Heard (2-31) can be satisfied with their debut performances in Division 3.

Selkirk are hosting Tranent this coming Saturday and will be hoping their losing run will come to an end.