Selkirk stick with league leaders for 60 minutes

Selkirk made a valiant bid to end Marr’s unbeaten Tennent’s Premiership record at Fullarton Park on Saturday.

But a three-try burst in the final quarter of the game saw the home team consolidate their position at the top of the league.

The Souters remained in contention right up until the hour mark, when home prop Calvin Henderson was shown a yellow card, allowing Aaron McColm to step up and kick his second penalty of the match.

However, being reduced to 14 men appeared to spur Marr’s players to even greater heights, with home skipper Conor Bickerstaff leading the charge by sprinting over for a score, followed in quick succession by tries from Ollie Rossi and Jamie Drummond.

In an evenly-contested first half, Selkirk’s points came from a try by Josh Welsh, converted by McColm, who also landed a penalty.

Tries by Richard Dalgleish and Fraser Grant (the latter converted by Colin Sturgeon), put Marr 12-10 ahead at the break.

The visitors’ cause wasn’t helped when lock forward Andy Mackay was forced to retire after sustaining a nasty head knock.

Wing Luca Berte limped to the sidelines soon afterwards, nursing an ankle injury.

Not for the first time this season, Selkirk’s stand-out player at Fullarton Park on Saturday was openside flanker Scott McClymont.

The 24-year-old Yarrow farmer’s rock-solid defensive work and tireless support play helped lift his team at crucial points in the contest.

After the contest, Selkirk head coach Scott Wight said his players could take a lot of positives from the afternoon, while acknowledging the strength of Marr’s game.

“They’ve got pace and physicality and it’s going to take someone to play really well to beat them,” he observed.

“That said, there’s still a long way to go and, with the league’s top four clubs playing off against each other at the end of the campaign, there’s always going to be a chance of an upset.

“Our boys stuck in really well on the day and, for the majority of the match, were in the frame.

“Ultimately, the difference between the two sides was Marr’s ability to turn pressure into points – something we didn’t do often enough when we worked our way into promising positions.

“This Saturday’s home game against Musselburgh is huge for us.”