Selkirk stages junior duathlon

Borders Triathletes held their annual Junior Duathlon at Bowhill Estate in Selkirk on Saturday.

The venue is spectacular, with the run round the big loch, the bike through woodland laced with bluebells and the finish in front of the impressive main house – all in bright sunshine.

Most of the competitors were in the younger age group of eight to 12 years, so competition among them was fierce.

First male was local lad Rowan Tuft, who led from the start and increased his lead as the race went on. He was pushed by another local, Archie Dalgleish.

First female was Nancy Corrie, of Edinburgh, who had to keep her sights on local girl, Ava Macleod.

In the 13-16 years’ section, first male was another local lad, David Jackson, who had an impressive lead.

First female was local entrant Ione Laing, who gave the boys a run for their money.

The next Borders Triathletes junior event is an aquathon at Selkirk on Sunday, June 2.