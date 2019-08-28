Selkirk’s two XV squads rack up identical scores in friendlies

Selkirk got their XV-a-side rugby season off to a confident start by winning both of Saturday’s friendly matches against Hamilton’s 1st and 2nd XVs.

What made the results especially memorable was the fact both games finished with the same 47-22 scoreline.

Another notable feature of Selkirk 1st XV’s victory was the appearance of a trio of debutants in the home line-up – Italian threequarters Luca Berte and Luca Merolle, plus dual-registered wing Jacob Henry.

Head coach Scott Wight said the two friendlies had let the coaching team see exactly where the club was going into the new campaign.

“The first half of the 1st XV game went according to plan and we played the way we wanted to play with structures we’d put in place,” he said.

“The second half saw the heat produce a bit of fatigue and we also made multiple changes to the team. We took a few leaders out in the second period, to see who would step up and take a lead.

“We’ve already picked the squads for the games at Kelso and the players are aware of the coaches’ rotational plans, so there were some people out on the back pitch on Saturday who’ll be in the first squad at Kelso. It allows us to be fair to everybody and give everyone an equal opportunity.”

Ahead 28-7 at halftime, Selkirk’s try scorers in the first period were Jacob Henry, Callum Anderson, James Bett and Jack Houston, with Aaron McColm adding each conversion.

After the break, further tries came from Andrew McColm, Aaron McColm and Robert Cook, with Anderson and McColm landing conversions.

Hamilton’s try scorers were Craig Skilling (2), Robbie MacDonald and Andrew Wilson. Owen McLeish kicked two conversions.

Meanwhile, try scorers for Selkirk ‘A’ were David Cassidy (3), Ross Purves, Kieran Monks, Grant Forrest, Josh Bain and Peter Forrest. Scott Clark added four conversions.

Selkirk – L. Merolla, L. Berte, J. Welsh, R. Nixon, J. Henry, C. Anderson, Aaron McColm, L. Pettie, J. Bett, B. Riddell, J. Houston, D. Nichol, Andrew McColm, S. McClymont, E. MacDougall (c). Replacements – M. Francis, G. Robertson, R. Cook, H. McDonnell, M. Brass.

Selkirk ‘A’ – M. Rutter, K. Monks, J. Griffin, G. Nichol, N. Armstrong, D. Cassidy, S. Clark, l. Blain, R. Purves, G. Forrest, P. Forrest, L. Cassidy, A. Cairney, A. Davidson, M. Waldron. Replacements – M. Aziz, J. Bain.