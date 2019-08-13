Selkirk’s Sarah helps Scots to gold

Hockey player Sarah Robertson drew on her reserves of skill and experience at the weekend to help propel Scotland’s women to A-Division status – and a gold medal – after the EuroHockey Championship II final.

The Scottish ladies defeated Italy 2-1 in Sunday’s final in Glasgow to take the top prize, having seen off Poland 3-0 in the semi-final.

GB internationalist Sarah played a prominent part in both games, having also helped Scotland to handsome victories in the pool stages.

Promotion to EuroHockey Championship I for 2021 was assured after Scotland defeated the Poles in a rain-interrupted fixture – with Sarah, who plays her club hockey with Hampstead & Westminster, setting up the first goal for Emily Dark.

Sarah (25) was involved in some more promising moves as cpatain Kaz Cuthbert and Lousie Campbell increased Scotland’s lead.

After the game, Sarah told the Scottish Hockey website: “It’s an absolutely amazing feeling, I’m delighted for everyone. It was such heartbreak two years ago when we were relegated but I’m absolutely buzzing to be back in A-Division. Getting promotion was the target but we still have a final to look forward to. There’s still one more game to go and tomorrow will be another big day.”

As it transpired, Scotland responded to the pressure of the “big day” extremely well.

Backed by a huge home support, who shared the delight at the Scots’ return to the top level of European hockey, they made a fine start and enjoyed lots of early pressure.

Sarah Jamieson gave them the lead after six minutes and both sides had a goal disallowed as the impressive play continued from both sides.

Sarah Robertson was prasied for some “lovely skill” to keepie-uppie her way into the D but she couldn’t find an Italian foot at the vital moment.

Italy gained a series of penalty corners but, afterwards, the Scots managed to stretch their lead through Charlotte Watson.

Italy pulled one back in the final minute when a penalty conrer looped into the net – but Scotland held on for victory.

Skipper Kaz Cuthbert told the website Scotland had accomplished their goal of promotion and a gold medal win, adding: “It’s important we continue to develop from this but we’re over the moon to have won this on our own patch.”