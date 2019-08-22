Selkirk’s Maddie seeks a place in Olympic rowing squad

Scotland and Great Britain rower Maddie Arlett is off to Austria to compete for GB in the World Rowing Championships.

The event begins in Linz this Sunday and continues until September 1.

Maddie, from Selkirk, is one of 64 selected athletes aiming to grab their first and primary opportunity to qualify boats for next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Maddie (pictured on back page), of Edinburgh University, will be competing in the lightweight women’s single sculls (LW1x).

Ex-Selkirk High School pupil Maddie had the honour of a boat being named after her by the university earlier this year, acknowledging her accomplishments in the sport.