Selkirk’s Lee Jones keeps up with the Warriors

Borderer Lee Jones has signed a new two-year rugby contract extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The 30-year-old Scotland winger, from Selkirk, has been at Scotstoun since February 2013, initially joining on loan from Edinburgh.

Capped 10 times, Jones has been sidelined by injury since the start of this year but is reportedly close to a return as the Pro14 play-offs approach.

He told the BBC he was excited to get back to fitness and help the squad with the final run-in of the campaign, adding he thought it would be amazing to make some history as a group and he believed Glasgow could be successful for years to come.