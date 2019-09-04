Selkirk’s ‘A’ team shows progress

Kelso 2nds 24, Selkirk ‘A’ 54

Despite showing several changes in their starting line-up from the previous weekend, Selkirk ‘A’ managed to maintain their high-tempo style of play to record a convincing win over Kelso 2nds at Croft Park on Saturday.

No-one was more pleased with the result than coach Darren Hoggan, who praised both the teamwork and fitness of his young players.

“We’re improving every week and that’s always a good sign,” he said. “The boys scored some cracking tries and, perhaps more importantly, looked to be enjoying themselves.

“There’s a good feeling in the squad right now and, hopefully, we can build on this in the weeks ahead.”

Selkirk’s eight tries in the match were scored by Bruce Riddell, Liam Cassidy, Harry Borthwick, Lewis Martin, Gary Robertson, David Cassidy, Jy Griffin and Liam Blair. Scott Clark kicked seven conversions.

Selkirk ‘A’: M. Rutter, H. McDonnell, J. Griffin, L. Martin, N. Armstrong, D. Cassidy, S. Clark, G. Robertson, B. Riddell, L. Blair, L. Cassidy, A. McColm, M. Mackay, A. Davidson, H. Borthwick. Replacements: K. Thomson, C. Rhind, K Monks.