Selkirk have the vision to defeat Hawick

Selkirk were the victors by five wickets over Hawick in a 20/20 cricket match at Philiphaugh last night (Thursday).

Hawick batted first and scored 62 off their 20 overs, for the loss of seven wickets.

It was a good bowling performance all round, with especially miserly figures for G. Fenton (2 for 6) and J. Reid (3 for 8).

Only E. Alexander reached double figures (19) for the visitors.

Following on from improvements in the field at the weekend, K. Easson and M. Fenton took a couple of good catches to halt any significant progress by Hawick.

Selkirk lost five wickets in the 17 overs it took them to get past the Hawick total, with the captain, Greg Fenton, backing up his bowling performance with an unbeaten 35 runs.

B. Wilkinson scored the winning runs with a drive through a misfield in the covers for 2, with Selkirk retaining the Ronnie Simpson Trophy and scoring their first victory of the season.

Hawick 62 for 6 (20 overs), E. Alexander 19.

Selkirk 63 for 5 (18.5 overs), Greg Fenton 34 not out. N. Storey 2 for 11, S. Hair 2 for 11.