Selkirk golfers play 72 holes in a day to raise cancer charity funds

Weary but elated, Selkirk rugby sevens convener David Nichol and fellow fund-raisers recently trudged into the town’s Woll clubhouse, having successfully completed an epic 12-hour golf marathon.

With Matthew Mackay, John Ritchie, Ally Purves and Craig Thorburn, the golfers played 72 holes in a day and managed to raise over £2500 for Cancer Research UK – an incredible feat.

All the players who took part had lost relations or close friends to the illness.

“We played the first two rounds in two teams of three and two, but for the final two rounds we all joined forces and that certainly helped us get to the finish,” David told the Selkirk RFC website.

Anyone wishing to find out more about their venture can find more information on their Just Giving page.

Pictured (by Grant Kinghorn) are Ally Purves, Craig Thorburn, John Ritchie, Matthew Mackay and David Nichol.