Selkirk aim to raise their sevens game on home turf

The second-last round of the 2018-19 Ned Haig Kings of the Seven tournament stops off in Selkirk this Saturday.

Watsonians could take the title if they are successful again, after four consecutive wins in a contest dominated this season by clubs from the capital.

But others will want to grab some glory for themselves and keep the excitement and suspense going until the last day at Jed-Forest on May 18 – none more so that the hosts themselves.

Injuries to key players have meant Selkirk’s campaign has been littered with first-round exits.

But the Souters are confident that playing in front of their own fans – and the memories of winning their sevens’ title last year – will spur them on to something better.

Good weather, a good crowd and good form were top of the wish list, said the club’s sevens convenor, David Nichol.

“Selkirk have had a tough season, full of injuries, but we always seem to raise our game playing at Philiphaugh in our own sevens,” he said.

“But I suppose we are under no illusions, because Edinburgh Accies, Boroughmuir and Watsonians are the teams to beat this year, so we will give it a shot.”

The Selkirk players who had been involved in the sevens this year had done very well, under the circumstances, added Nichol.

There was a big turnout at training this week, with many players hoping to be picked for the squad

First round draw: Boroughmuir (seeded 2) v Kelso, Hawick v GHA, Langholm v Edinburgh Accies (seeded 3), Selkirk v Hamilton, Watsonians (seeded 1) v Berwick, Gala v Jed-Forest, Peebles v Melrose (seeded 4), RGR Seven v Heriot’s. First match is at 2pm.

Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens points table after eight rounds:

1 Watsonians 58, 2 Boroughmuir 39, 3 Edinburgh Accies 38, 4 Melrose 35, 5 Jed-Forest 26, 6 Kelso 20, 7 Hawick 14, 8 Gala/Heriot’s 12.