Selkirk 24-44 Aberdeen Grammar: Selkirk claim losing bonus point

There was something approaching a sense of shellshock around the Philiphaugh ground on Saturday, following Selkirk’s mauling at the hands of a powerful, single-minded Aberdeen Grammar side.

The extremely physical nature of the contest was reflected in the home team’s high casualty rate. Wing Jacob Henry required pitch-side oxygen to be administered by club doctor Jeff Cullen, after sustaining a serious concussion injury in the first half.

Head knocks were also suffered by Grant Forrest and Harry Borthwick, while wing Frazer Anderson required 10 stitches in a nasty ear wound that necessitated a post-match visit to Borders General Hospital.

After the final whistle, Selkirk head coach Scott Wight said the result was extremely disappointing: “We can’t make any excuses, we just didn’t turn up. There was a real lack of intensity both in attack and defence which is really frustrating.

“The good thing is that you get an opportunity to correct that on Saturday. But we need to look at ourselves before we look at anyone else before the game at Mansfield Park.”

Because of other commitments, Selkirk had four first team players missing on Saturday, but Wight was wasn’t looking for excuses for the team’s below par performance.

He told the club’s official website: “I firmly believe the 15 players we had on the pitch were good enough to win. They were given an opportunity, and a lot of people didn’t step up.

“And that’s not necessarily the people coming into these positions, that’s collectively as a team. I’ll now have to sit down and look at that, and there’ll be some harsh selections for the next game.”

Comfortably ahead by 32-5 at the break, Aberdeen Grammar’s six tries came from skipper Sam Knudson (2), Nathan Brown, Doug Russell, Will Alton and Tom Aplin, who also kicked two penalties and four conversions.

Selkirk had the consolation of securing a bonus point, thanks to the four tries scored by Ryan Cottrell, Scott McClymont (2) and Henry Bithray. Aaron McColm kicked two conversions.

Four Seasons Forestry Selkirk ‘Man of the Match’ – Josh Welsh.

Selkirk: Cottrell, Anderson, Welsh, Bithray, Henry, Anderson, Aaron McColm, Pettie, Bett, Riddell, P. Forrest, Mackay, Andrew McColm, McClymont, Borthwick. Replacements: Purves, G. Forrest, Alexander, Berte, Merolle.

Meanwhile, another never-say-die display by Selkirk ‘A’ saw the Souters maintain their unbeaten record by holding a Boroughmuir 2A team to a hard-fought 20-20 draw.

Connor Henderson scored two tries but a Scott Clark penalty and a fine David Cassidy try kept the sides deadlocked 10-10 at half-time.

Cassidy ran in another try before Hepburn responded both tries were converted and it was 17-17. Clark and Anderson exchanged late penalties to ensure that honours finished even.