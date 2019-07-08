Season of tennis opportunities served up for Borders players

Border junior tennis players all of ages and abilities have enjoyed an unprecedented and successful spring season of team tennis.

For the first time, the Borders entered teams into the East of Scotland Aegon Leagues through their partner club in Edinburgh, Thistle Tennis Club.

Teams were entered into every age category from eight and under through to 16 and under.

The Border players more than held their own at an impressive level with the 14 and under girls winning the First Division, eight and under mixed team winning Division 2 and the 12 and under girls runners-up in Division 1, after a nail-biting end of season league decider.

Closer to home, the Border junior leagues ran under a new format, with 10 clubs taking part across four divisions, involving all club players aged 10-18.

St Boswells were the club to beat, with their teams winning three out of the four divisions, including the top league.

However, Duns were victorious in Division 3.

Jonny Adamson, Junior League secretary, said: “We certainly hit new levels of activity this year, with league competition being provided for juniors of all ages and standards.

“The Border leagues were competitive in all divisions, with a high number of matches being played at every level and, in Edinburgh, our top players showed they can mix it with the best.

“I’m grateful to the clubs, coaches and team captains who work overtime to make sure the juniors have these opportunities.

Our job is now to keep expanding the format to reach and engage even more players, while also developing a year-round and sustainable competition structure for them.

“With an application now made for a local indoor facility, there’s never been a better time for us to capitalise on this momentum.”