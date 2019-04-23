Scottish youth squad peppered with top young Borders players

Strong representation in the ScottishYouth series against Wales came from the Scottish Borders last weekend in Cardiff and Glasgow.

A fantastic showcase of youth hockey took place in the two cities over the Easter weekend, with U16, U18 and U21s all playing in a three-test series in Wales.

The U16s were up against it last Friday after travelling from Edinburgh during the day and getting off the bus less than an hour before their first international.

After slow starts by all the teams, they soon got into their stride and produced some fantastic fast-paced hockey.

Tara Aitchison, Rhona Gowans, Morven Cawthorn and Lorna Crawford turned out at Glasgow National Hockey Centre, where they were representing Scottish U21 Ladies. This was a young U21 squad, with a number of U18 players stepping up to gain their first experience in the older age group. Although Wales won the series with two wins and a draw, progress and development was evident over the three days.

Down in the Welsh capital, at U18 Ladies level, Hannah Miller, from Fjordhus Reivers, was involved in all three games and the squad was successful in securing the series win with two wins and a draw.

This was an excellent outcome as the entire team were U17s, most playing for the first time in this age group. Hannah played in all three games.

Scottish U16 boys were represented by Charlie Jack, who also played in all three games, bagging himself a couple of goals. The boys were comfortable winners, winning all three games to win the series.

The boys played with real confidence and were never really put under pressure. This was an excellent performance by the boys, with 12 players gaining their first caps.

The U16 Girls also won the test series in Cardiff, with two wins and a draw. Molly Morris and Livvy Hogg played in all three games, while Erin Lawrence, Molly Byers and Holly Shepherd played in two.

This was a fantastic learning experience for the new squad under their new coach, Kelly Singleton Pryde-Fillingham, and it was pleasing to see the progress and development which was made over the three days.

All players will now return to their National Age Group squad, training in preparation for games versus England over the weekend of May 4-5.