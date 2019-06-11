Scottish Schools Athletics Championships: Borders pupils shine in Grangemouth

Peebles High School pupils came back with a glut of medals after competing at the Scottish Schools Athletics Championships in Grangemouth last weekend.

Ellie O’Hara continued her fine form, winning gold in both the U17 girls’ long jump and triple jump.

Euan Hood (Peebles HS) came third in the U20s 800m with a time of 1:58.56, (picture: Neil Renton)

Her jump of 12.26m for the triple was outside her U17 Scottish record (12.51m), which she set earlier this month, but it was still good enough to clinch top spot.

And she was also the golden girl in the long jump with a jump of 5.72m. Imogen Lewis made it a Peebles HS one-two in the triple jump as she took silver with a jump of 10.64m. O’Hara also won bronze in the U17 girls 100m with a time of 12.66s.

The success continued for Peebles with Kate Harvie winning at the U14s girls high jump with a 1.50m effort, and secured silver in the long jump with a 4.83m jump - just six centimetres off Darcie Black’s (Dunfermline) winning jump.

Charlotte Clare (Peebles HS) won silver in the U20s 800m in 2:15.50 and Beth Hobbs (Peebles HS) took bronze in the 3000m with a time of 11:24.33. Hannah Little (Peebles HS) agonisingly missed out on a medal coming in fourth in the final of the U17s girls 800m.

In the boys’ races Douglas Young (Kelso) bombed to the finish line in 11.17s to clinch gold in the U20s 100m.

Euan Hood (Peebles HS) came third in the U20s 800m with a time of 1:58.56, while Calvin Simpson (Peebles HS) won bronze in the U15s shot putt with a throw of 12.35m.

Robbie Mackay (Peebles) came fourth in the U17s javelin 35.17m.

Ewan Purves (Earlston) was the fastest 15-year-old on the day in the 400m but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the U17 finals.