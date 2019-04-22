Scots women to play autumn tests in South Africa

Scotland’s rugby women are set to play two Test matches in South Africa this autumn.

Borders players – a big part of the national ladies’ Six Nations squad and their Sevens line-up this season – could feature strongly in the gmaes at Athlone on Seprtember 30 and October 5.

Gemma Fay, head of women and girls’ rugby for the SRU, said: “We are really excited to take the Scotland Women squad over to South Africa. The Autumn Test series last year was the perfect platform to challenge the team ahead of the Six Nations.”

“These two Tests will help to push the squad and prepare them ahead of 2020 Six Nations and the Women’s Rugby World Cup qualification matches.

“South Africa currently sit at 11th in the world rankings with Scotland one place behind, so it should be two exciting matches in Athlone.”

The Scotland W0men’s team are currently without a head coach after it was announced at the end of the recent Six Nations whitewash that Shade Munro is moving on to a new post with the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy, with his successor due to be named before this excursion to South Africa.

South Africa and Scotland women have previously met on two occasions, back in 2010 when they played each other twice at Lasswade, with the Springboks coming out on top (27-8 and 41-17) in both matches.

“This is fantastic news for our team and supporters, not only because we are facing one of the Women’s Six Nations teams, but also because we will be able to do so in front of our home crowd,” said Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer.

“Scotland are a quality side who are regulars in the international arena. This will also mark their first visit to South Africa, which will inspire them to make a big statement.

“They may not have performed as well as they wanted to in the Six Nations, but their narrow 17-15 defeat against Wales shows they are a capable team with talented players.”

When the announcement was made, Scotland’s hooker and regular place kicker, former Hawick High School pupil and Melrose Ladies player Lana Skeldon, tweeted: “Amazing opportunity. Roll on next season.”