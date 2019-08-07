Scots rugby ace Chloe set to join Harlequins

Scottish international rugby full-back Chloe Rollie, one of the best-known professional players in the modern women’s game, is set to join Harlequins Women for the forthcoming season.

Jedburgh-raised Chloe (24) plays her club rugby with French side Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois – but Harlequins today (Wednesday) announced she’d be turning out at Twickenham Stoop in 2019-20.

Chloe’s career has included spells with Gala Youths and Melrose Ladies, along with Edinburgh College and Murrayfield Wanderers Ladies.

Last season, she was one of the key figures in the Scotland women’s Six Nations campaign, as well as helping the Sevens squad to hugely creditable finishes at world events in Hong Kong, France and, most recently, Ukraine.

Chloe tweeted of the move: “Really excited to join Harlequins for the upcoming season. Looking forward to the challenges on and off the pitch and to get more experience at a high level. The 15s season can’t come quick enough!”

Harlequins Women co-head coach Gary Street told the club’s website: “Chloé is a fantastic addition to our squad. Due to her versatility and her ability in attack, she gives us a whole range of options going forward and will nicely complement the outstanding crop of outside backs we already have at the club.

“Chloé also brings with her a great deal of experience of playing at the highest level, both domestically and with the Scottish national team. Having played in France for two years, where women’s rugby and indeed women’s sport, is massive and regularly shown on national television, she has proved that she can consistently perform in high-pressure environments and I’m confident she will bring that quality with her to Quins.

“We’re really proud to have her with us as we look to make further advancements next season.”

Also speaking to the ‘Quins website, Chloe said: “I am very excited to join Harlequins and build on the experience I have accrued at both international level with Scotland and over the past two seasons in France.

“I feel I have a lot to contribute in terms of my skillset and the lessons I have learnt throughout my career so far and I’m looking forward to helping the team succeed in the new season.

“There is such an incredible set-up at the club, in terms of the quality of the coaching and the off-field support that the players receive, and I can’t wait to be a part of that and perform in front of the passionate supporters I’ve heard so much about.”