Scotland World Cup squad announcement to be broadcast live on BBC

Head Coach Gregor Townsend will announce the 31-man squad who will represent Scotland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan today.

The draw will be broadcast live on the BBC Website.

The SRU confirmed on their website that: "More than 1500 supporters have signed up to attend the public announcement hosted by TV presenter, Lee McKenzie, at Linlithgow Palace.

"The wider event will begin at 12.30pm with a Tartan Touch rugby festival on ‘the Peel’ grounds surrounding the Palace for hundreds of young rugby players from local clubs and schools, before attention turns to the live squad announcement.

"Tune in from 1.50pm as McKenzie is joined by former Scotland captains Chris Paterson and Al Kellock, ahead of Head Coach Gregor Townsend naming the squad captain and introducing the 31-man group heading to Japan, one by one."

Borders favourites and Scotland stalwarts Stuart Hogg and Greig Laidlaw are widely expected to be named in the squad with the latter amongst the candidates to be named as captain.

Meanwhile, Hogg's fellow Hawick native Darcy Graham looks to have done enough to earn a spot amongst the 31 having burst on to the international scene and impressed over the past year.

Former Melrose prop Jamie Bhatti is also in with a chance of making it on to the plane but faces stiff competition for front row places.