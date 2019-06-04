Runners take firm approach to Wobbly Bridge race

Last Sunday saw 121 runners brave the 8.4 mile rigours of the third St Boswells Wobbly Bridge Trail Race.

Looping along the River Tweed to Maxton and, by permission, around the Mertoun Estate,

the course is almost all off road, offering lots of mud and stunning river and hill views.

It might go along the river but it is a challenging course and far from flat.

Leading from the start, Gala Harrier Marcus D’Agrosa was first home with a convincing lead and a new course record of 53.44.3.

First lady and also sixth overall was Gillian Carr from Corstorphine AC.

Lots of local runners this year meant stiff competition for the first St Boswells Primary School parent home trophy – Pamela Baillie

took the honours as well as fifth female position.

But it was not all about the winners – lots of local runners were taking on this distance for the first time and, for some, it was their first trail race.

The event has great local support and, thanks to sponsorship from Safe Services, Dryburgh Arms Pub and Border Laundry Services Ltd., the race raised £1800.

This will be split between Stable Life, St Boswells Village Hall and St Boswells Primary School PFP.

For details of Wobbly IV in 2020, you can go to Facebook page St Boswells Wobbly Bridge Trail Race.

Full results:

Male – 1 Marcus D’Agrosa 53.44.3 (Gala Harriers), 2 Tim Darlow 59.19.4 (Gala Harriers), 3 Michael McGovern 59.55.2 (Moorfoot Runners).

Female – 1 Gillian Carr 1.04.2 (Corstorphine AC), 2 Gillian Duncan 1.08.19 (Gala Harriers), 3 Claire Bagness 1.11.21 (Wooler RC).