Rugby round-up: Melrose top, Hawick defeated and Jed-Forest get first win

Melrose maintained their winning start to the season, coming from behind to secure a 50-27 victory over Watsonians and set up an eagerly anticipated match between themselves and Highland in National League One.

Melrose scored six tries with four of them coming in the second half through Chris Raymond, Trystan Andrews, James Brown and Douglas Crawford to give them an impressive win.

Leading 21-13 at half-time they fell behind after tries from Willie Thomson and Harry Fisher. At 27-24 in Watsonians’ favour, the game was finely poised with 28 minutes to play but the hosts took the game by the scruff of the neck and emerged convincing winners.

Currie Chieftains......... .......40

Hawick.................................15

Hawick suffered their first defeat of the season in the Tennent’s Premiership after a 40-15 defeat to Currie Chieftains at Malleny Park.

Currie scored four tries in the first half – despite being reduced to 14 men midway through when Charlie Brett was shown a yellow card.

Winger Cammy Meager and lock Mike Vernel had already scored before Brett’s sin bin, but they added further tries through Wallace Nelson and Cammy Scott for a 26-8 half-time lead, Prop Craig Bachurzewski reducing arrears for the visitors.

A second half Gareth Nelson was merely a consolation after Currie had extended their lead through Archie MacLean and Steven Hamilson.Fly half Gregor Hunter was on form with the kicking, converting five of his six attempts.

Jed-Forest..........................38

Glasgow Hawks..................33

Jed-Forest clinched their first win of the Premiership season with a 38-33 victory over Glasgow Hawks at Riverside Park.

Both sides traded blows earlier on when Ryan Sweeney grabbed his first of two tries to give Glasgow Hawks the lead.

Lewis Young replied immediately for Jed, hooker Paul Cairncross restored Hawks’ advantage before Buckley and successful conversion from Yourston levelled the scores at 12-12.

Donald Grieve put Jed in front for the first time with a third try and Yourston converted to give them a seven-point lead at the break.

Two tries after the interval from Callum Young put daylight between the two sides. Hawks were awarded a penalty try and then second row Garry Young made it 38-19.

Gregor Law was sinbinned for Jed for a lineout offence, Sweeney notched his second try before Gossman rounded off the scoring and Brims converted for the third time.