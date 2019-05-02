Royal rumble at Earlston with Kings of the 7s tournament

Earlston is set for an action packed day of entertainment this Sunday as round eight of the Kings of the sevens rolls into the picturesque setting at the Haugh.

Earlston Rugby Club plays a vital part in the grassroots structure of Borders rugby and are rightly proud to be part of the prestigious Borders sevens circuit.

Earlston sevens has grown to become one of the most popular sporting events in the spring calendar and are a great advert for the game on both a sporting and social level.

The hosts will be joined by Melrose who will be looking to retain the cup that they won last year but they’ll face stiff opposition from city sides Watsonians, Boroughmuir and Edinburgh Accies who have all performed well on the sevens circuit this season.

Junior sides Duns and Gala YM will also be eager to test themselves against the best club players in the country and relish the chance to cause an upset.

An invitational team representing the Hearts and Balls charity, who Earlston RFC are supporting at this years event.

Richard Aitchison, sevens convenor, said: “We are thrilled to have ‘Live at the B.A.R.’ as our main sponsor once again.

“They will help that to ensure that the usual party atmosphere prevails once again with a fantastic mix of top class sport on the field, live music in the marquee and of course the May Day holiday follows!”

Mr Aitchison also paid tribute to the volunteers who help ensure the smooth running of the tournament.

“It takes a real team effort to organise an event like this and I would like to thank the hard working band of volunteers at the club who have made it possible.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the Borders Rugby Referees Society for officiating once again and to all of our club sponsors.”