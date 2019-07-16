Reunion of Minto’s past lady captains

Last Friday, many of Minto Golf Club’s past lady captains gathered together again for their annual reunion.

Betty Welch, who was lady captain in 1965, gave her apologies for being unable to attend.

So the years covered by attending past captains ranged from Myra Turnbull (1972), who joined her colleagues for a meal following play, to Anne Paterson (2018).

In total, 21 ladies played and /or came along to enjoy a meal.

The competition start time was brought forward to lessen the threat of rain.Despite there being evidence of rain close by, the gathering escaped on this occasion.

Seventeen ladies played for the salver, which was won this year by Joyce Michie (1984 and 2019).

Although current captains are not normally eligible to win, Joyce, as a previous captain, was delighted to receive the trophy for the fourth time.