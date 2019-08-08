Request for more Borderers to become rugby referees

A call has been made locally for more people to train as rugby referees.

The Borders Rugby Referees’ Society (BRRS) is looking for more officials – because, it says, additional teams and league changes mean the Borders game will require more referees than in previous seasons.

The plea comes ahead of the new season, which kicks off in just a few weeks’ time.

The BRRS is encouraging anyone with an interest in becoming a rugby referee to attend its pre-season meeting on Friday, August 16.

Ronnie Dumma, BRRS chairman, said: “The Scottish Borders is the heartland of rugby in Scotland and we are proud of the area’s

record of producing international captains, players and referees – something we are all determined to maintain.

“However, key to that is the local game and, with recent changes to the leagues, we’ll have more games than ever over the course of the next few seasons.

“Clearly, referees and supporting officials have an absolutely crucial role to play because, without them, the games simply wouldn’t be able to go ahead. We need more officials to ensure we can fulfil the obligations we have.”

Mr Dumma added: “We’ve been proactively promoting the benefits that being a referee can bring for a few years now, and we now need to see that

pipeline of future referees coming to fruition.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get or stay involved in the game, stay active and healthy, make new friends and play a small part in the careers of future Scotland internationalists.

“Anyone with an interest in making the conversion should come along to our meeting at Gala YM or even get in touch with us directly and we can ensure they receive all the supporting they need to become a referee.”

The meeting will take place at Gala YM Clubrooms, Roxburgh Street, Galashiels, on August 16, with a 6.45pm for 7pm start. All welcome.

Further information on becoming a referee is available from David Changleng, referee development officer, on 0773 635 4150, or BRRS chairman Ronnie Dumma on 0750 607 7023.