Reivers U18 squad recovers to reach Club Cup semi-finals

Three games in a day is a tough ask – but the Fjordhus Reivers U18 girls were well prepared and ready for action.

The occasion was the group stages of the Scottish Hockey U18 Girls Club Cup 2019.

The Borders girls suffered a disappointing result against Watsonians but absolutely pulled it out of the bag in the other two games to finish second in the group and make it through to the semi-finals, which will be held at Peffermill this Sunday.

First opponents last weekend, Watsonians, current holders of the trophy, were always going to be tough opposition. However, the Reivers girls put the pressure on right from the off and made it very difficult for Watsonians to get out of their 22.

The pressure was intense on the Edinburgh girls and, eventually, the deadlock was broken when Meghan Campbell turned the ball over and passed to Hannah McNair, who slotted it home.

The girls continued to press high up the pitch throughout and, although they had the majority of possession – six short corners to Watsonians’ none – two breakaway goals ended the game 2-1 in the city girls’ favour, against the run of play.

Next up were Granite City Wanderers, a big, strong and physical team.

The first half saw lots of missed opportunities from the Borders girls.

However, Molly Turnbull turned the ball over high up the pitch and slipped it through to Chloe Aitchison, who calmly rounded the GK and slotted it home.

The second goal was scored by Hannah McNair, after a good period of sustained possession play. The first shot was saved by the GK, who was kept busy throughout, and Hannah was on hand to squeeze it in at the corner for a 2-0 win.

In the final game against Western Wildcats, the Reivers went out all guns blazing.

The Western girls didn’t know what had hit them as they found themselves on the wrong end of three goals from Molly Turnbull, Sophie Younger and Hannah Miller after only five minutes.

This really inspired the Reviers, who played some real champagne hockey. After 20 minutes, they came in for half time 5-0 up, with further goals from Molly Turnbull and Livvy Hogg .

The second half saw much of the same, with great transition from side to side, frustrating the opposition, who found themselves chasing the ball for a further 20 minutes.

Composure at the back over the three games, in particular from Emily Irving in goal, who was focused and confident, along with a back six of Molly Byers, Caoimhe Minnikin, Erin Lawrence, Charlotte Fairburn, Imogen Dawson and Emma Jamieson, allowed the midfield of Hannah Miller, Kady Hulme and Lucy Bell to pass and go.

This gave the forwards freedom to interchange up front and a further two goals from Hannah McNair and Molly Turnbull resulted in a very confident, composed and controlled Reivers performance – and a 7-0 win.