Reivers sunk by late goal from Fifers but heartened by promising signs

Fjordhus Reivers 2s.............1

Kingdom Homes Carnegie 1s.2

After a cracking pre-season game against the 3s on Thursday evening, Fjordhus Reivers’ newly-formed young 2s were ready to hit the ground running on Saturday afternoon, reports Fiona Bell.

Meghan Campbell (captain) led by example and was both positive and encouraging to her new teammates.

Reivers began well, with some super passes being threaded through from the midfield to the forwards, but a competent Carnegie ‘keeper meant the early attempts at goal were unsuccessful.

Midway through the first half, structure slipped slightly and the youngsters were finding the very vocal opposition quite a challenge.

Minute 26 saw a goal from the Dunfermline visitors but the girls did not let their heads drop.

Just three minutes later, Blythe Duff nailed the equaliser, bringing the score to 1-1 at half time.

Some moments of brilliance were equally matched by some heart-stopping moments in the second half.

The girls were certainly very grateful they had secured the services of the wonderful Jacks Wilson, in goal, for she saved the day on more than one occasion.

Ultimately, self-confidence and experience were the difference between the two teams, as the Fife side scored a second goal on minute 19.

As this young Reivers team develops, it will learn to stick ‘man-to-man’ and will no doubt block out a vocal opposition.

There is plenty exciting talent there and the future is bright.

The parting advice from coach Janet Jack was: “Be big, brave and bold on the posts!”