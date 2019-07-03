Reivers players’ high profile in home nations youth line-up

Four young women from the Borders will play Ireland at home in the final round of games in the Home Nations.

Hannah Miller has played every game this season with the U18 Scottish girls’ squad and she hopes to finish on a high at Glenalmond School, where they play the Irish three times.

The matches take place tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm, Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at noon.

Hannah, a pupil at Gala Academy and a member of the Fjordhus Reivers Club, has had a fantastic first season in her first year in this age group.

Head coach and veteran Scottish international Janet Jack, who was delighted with the “great representation” in the tournament by local players, added Hannah still had another season ahead of her at U18.

Molly Byers, of Selkirk High School/Fjordhus Reivers, with Livvy Hogg, from Earlston High School/Fjordhus Reviers, and Erin Lawrence, of Kelso High School/Fjordhus Reivers, also take on the Irish this weekend.

They represent the Scottish U16 girls in their tri series tournament, playing their games at Kilgraston School in Perth.

The girls have expressed their thanks to the Rowan Boland Trust, Clubsport, both Ettrick and Lauderdale, and Roxburgh, for their continued support, which makes a significant difference to their successes and achievements.