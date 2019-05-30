Red letter day as Reivers ladies score victory in home contest

Hockey players from Fjordhus Reivers celebrated success at the weekend in their own annual youth tournament.

The highlight of the day for the Borders women was a victory for the Reivers Reds in the U16 section of the tournament.

The Fjordhus Reivers Blacks

Earlier, the U14s tournament was strongly contested between 10 teams, with Reivers Blacks and Reivers Reds competing well against some very strong opposition.

As the morning progressed, both teams improved and progressed enormously, showing some fantastic individual skill and effort and great teamwork.

The final was a great contest between Watsonians and CALA, which finished in a 2-2 draw. CALA clinched victory after scoring the golden goal in extra time.

The U16 girls tournament was run in the afternoon – and Reivers Reds and Blacks were both in sparkling form.

Reivers Reds took a little while to settle in to the first group game, against CALA ‘A’, and just could quite find the finishing pass, losing out 2-1.

In their second game against Watsonians, the squad played some superb, fast, attacking passing play and the club in maroon just didn’t have an answer for their direct style of hockey.

Emma Jamieson, Imogen Dawson, Lucy Bell and Kady Hulme were solid in defence, with Jess Main, Molly Darling, Felicity Walls and Sophie Younger causing havoc up front, and the Reds won the encounter 4-0.

The final group game was a brilliant display of team hockey, with the Reds running out 6-1 winners against Inverleith.

A great midfield of Mhairi Forbes, Naesi de Zoeten and Rebecca Anderson orchestrated some wonderful moves through the centre of the pitch.

Reivers Reds won their section, while the Reivers Blacks were runners-up in theirs – triggering a play-off between the two teams in the semi-final.

It was an exciting, fast-paced game and the Blacks pushed the Reds every step of the way.

The Reds ran in to an early 3-0 lead – but took their foot off the gas, enabling their younger, tenacious club mates to force the pressure.

Playing with no fear, they pulled three goals back, to go in to the final three minutes at 3-3.

However, the more experienced Reds stayed calm and composed and produced two fantastic team goals to run out 5-3 winners.

The U16 girls final saw the Reds up against CALA ‘A’ (a repeat of the Scottish Hockey U16 Cup Final) for the second time in the afternoon.

This time, the girls had the bit between their teeth and each player put in a huge shift to run out as 3-1 winners.

The girls in red were outstanding in every way. Every one gave their best effort and made great decisions on the pitch.

This was a very well deserved victory after all the work they had put in over the season on the training ground and in matches.

Reivers Reds: Imogen Dawson, Emma Jamieson, Kady Hulme, Lucy Bell, Mairi Forbes, Naesi de Zoeten, Rebecca Anderson, Jessica Main, Molly Darling, Sophie Younger, Felicity Wall.

The Reivers U16 Blacks, meanwhile, had a slow start to their tournament.

Playing CALA ‘B’ in the first game, it took a few minutes to get used to the seven-a-side structure. But they soon found their pace and finished with a 3-2 win.

Against Inverleith in the second game, the girls started very strong and their communication and composure was great to watch.

Great balls from Lily Byres and runs from Katie and Louisa Brown led to a 3-1 win.

Unfortunately, they didn’t start their third game as strongly.

Despite many great on-the-line saves from the defence, they just couldn’t capitalise up in their attacking third.

This left the girls as runners-up and meant they had to face the Reivers Reds.

This match, which, as reported, the Reds eventually won 5-3, was described as one of the best played in the tournament.

Janet Jack of Fjordhus Reivers said: “These girls cannot be commended highly enough for their work rate, confidence and skills, while also being fantastic club ambassadors.”

Reivers Blacks: Frankie Holmes-Moscrop, Molly Macpherson, Katie McDonald, Emily Mitchell, Katie Loughran, Ailish Fairbairn, Martje de Zoeten, Amy Dow, Lily Byers, Louise Garwood, Luisa Brown.

Janet also thanked all who contributed in time and effort, in both the organisation and running of the event.

She added: “The funds generated through the tombola, home baking and burgers will go a long way to supporting our players in the club.

“As always, we appreciate all the time given up by coaches, umpires, parents and guardians for your unfailing support throughout the year.

“I know every child appreciates the opportunity to play their sport.”