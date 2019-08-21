Rain-soaked but memorable contest in Selkirk

The Ian Stark Equestrian Centre in Selkirk recently hosted the Pony Club Regional Championships for the fourth year running.

Teams and indivduals from Scotland, Northern Ireland and North of England, who had previously qualified in their own area, gathered for three days of exciting but reain-dampened competition, with goody bag provision and arena sponsorship in evidence from well-known firms.

In dressage, top team placings went to: 1 Deeside, 2 Moray & Nairn, 3 South Durham.

Day two was eventing day – with the cross country course looking great and holding up incredibly well, thanks to the ISEC maintenance team and fence sponsorship from many other local businesses. Team placings: 1 Braes of Derwent, 2 Strathblane & District, 3 Kilultagh. Individual winners: Arena A – Poppy Dods (North Northumberland). Arena B – James Murphy (East Down). Arena C – Molly McCaig (West Perthshire). Arena D – Anna McErlean (Kilultagh).

The final day featured showjumping, which was held inside the ISEC Arena. Teams:

1 East Antrim, 2 Iveagh, 3 Zetland. With only 0.03 seconds lead, overall winner was Polly Nicholson (Zetland).

Highest placed local team were the Berwickshire Hunt girls, who came a credible ninth from the 20 showjumping teams competing.

The 200-plus rosettes, provided by Fauhope House, awarded over the three days’ competition, added a cheerful splash of colour to otherwise damp and grey conditions.

Thanks were given to all who helped over the weekend.