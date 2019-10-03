Powerful display as Langholm keep a clean sheet

Langholm 53, Inverleith 0

Langholm gave a fine display of rugby at Milntown on Saturday.

Having suffered a defeat by Penicuik the previous week, Langholm came out all guns blazing. Although it took them a while to get into scoring mood, there was no stopping them once they did.

Although Inverleith were a big, powerful side, and initially had a secure defence, Langholm’s ongoing attacking rugby, especially in the second half, overpowered them and created a good number of well-taken tries.

With Joe Kirkup at fly half controlling the play, and the big Langholm forwards dominating up front, it wasn’t long before Kirkup made the breakthrough and scored near the posts. Scrum half Andy Allison kicked the conversion.

Inverleith managed to get some ball and, for the next 20 minutes, attacked the Langholm line. But a good break from Alasdair Cavers took the ball back down field and Allison skipped in for a second Langholm try. The half time score was 12-0.

After the break, Langholm, with Kirkup in control, were continously dangerous.

With the big front three of Tom Hope, Ronnie Martin and Chris Tait carrying good ball, supported by the other forwards, Steve Nicol and captain Lewis Miller making some useful runs, plus Callum Bell and Callum Henderson smashing through the defence, and Allison always alert, the tries started to come more easily.

A further three tries for Kirkup, a hat-trick for Allison and tries for Nick Swanston and Nicol added to the tally.

Allison kicked three conversions and the match finished with a resounding victory, which must have pleased coach Craig Hislop considerably. It was a great team performance, with everybody playing their part.

The win took Langholm back to second in the league after four matches played. There is another home match against Livingston on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. The game is sponsored by members of Langholm Rotary Club.

Langholm: C. W. Tait, R. Martin, T. Hope, J. Ratcliffe, F. Mitchell, E. Patterson, A. Tyler, E. Elliot, S. Nicol, J. Kirkup, C. Bell, C. Helling, L. Miller (C), J Ashton-Smith, C. Park, C. Henderson, A. Allison, A. Cavers, N. Swanston, J. Pool.