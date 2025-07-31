Podium clean sweeps as Borderers hit road for highland games

Junior athlete of the day Greg Watson at Sunday’s St Andrews Highland Games (Photo: St Andrews Highland Games)

Five out of six senior races at Sunday’s St Andrews Highland Games were won by Borderers and the same went for three out of five junior ones.

Canada’s Ron Loewen, named as senior athlete of the day, finished first in the Fife games’ 3,200m race in a time of 10 minutes and 2.97 seconds, from a mark of 150m, but the lion’s share of the athletics trophies on offer ended up heading south to the Borders, with five going to Kelso’s Adie Gray Running School and three to Hawick runners.

The former’s winners were Colin Bruce over 90m and 400m, clocking 9.62 seconds from a 22m mark and 51.09 seconds from 82m; Douglas Young over 200m, in 21.44 seconds from 15m; Lucy Welsh in the youths’ 200m, in 22.34 seconds from 53m; and Martha Davies-Walker in the girls’ 800m, in 2:05.65 from 220m.

Hawick’s winners were Craig Watson in the 800m open, in 1:51.04 from 145m; Greg Walker over 1,600m, in 4:16.60 from 185m; and Greg Watson, also named as youth athlete of the day, in the youths’ 1,600m, in 4:52.06 from 150m.

Matty Fleming at Airth Highland Games, near Falkirk, on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Both the senior 90m sprint and 400m open ended up with all-Borders podiums.

Young, handicapped at 3m, was runner-up to Bruce in the former, with Kelso’s Ruby Laing, going from 20m, third.

The latter saw Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Rory Macdonald finish second to Bruce, from a 36m mark, and Natasha Turnbull, of Peebles, place third, from 72m.

Other Borderers managing top-three finishes were Earlston’s John Bates, third over 3,200m; Watson junior, runner-up to Kirriemuir’s Jack Kidd in the boys’ 800m; and Kelso’s Evie Leonard, second to Davies-Walker in the girls’ race over the same distance.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Rory Macdonald at Airth Highland Games, near Falkirk, on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Walker’s 1,600m win followed one over 3,200m at Inverary Highland Games five days earlier, in 9:39.28 from a 380m mark, also finishing second over 800m and third over 1,600m.

Walker won over 3,200m at Burntisland’s games the day before Inverary’s too, clocking 9:42.90 from a 300m mark.

AG Running School were among the medals there as well, with victories going to Young over 90m, in 9.50 seconds from a 2m mark, and John Fleming over 200m, in 22.84 seconds from 30m.

Other podium places went to Young, third over 200m, and TLJT’s Nina Cessford, second to Fleming in the same race, plus Watson senior, second to Loewen over 800m, with Kelso’s Matty Fleming third, and third over 1,600m.

Dean Whiteford at Airth Highland Games, near Falkirk, on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

All but one podium place in Burntisland’s three junior races were claimed by Borderers.

AG Running School’s Ben Nairn won over 90m, in 10.07 seconds from 9.5m, withclubmates Iona Douglas and Leonard second and third, from 28.5m and 18m.

Other clubmates were first and second over 200m, Reece Jackson winning in 22.15 seconds from 54m, with Rory Fleming as runner-up, from 55m.

The latter Fleming was also third over 800m, from 170m, with clubmate Leo Tait second, from 82.5m, and Hawick’s Struan Linton winning, in 2:04.15 from 200m.

Greg Walker at Sunday’s St Andrews Highland Games (Photo: St Andrews Highland Games)

Three out of six senior races at Saturday’s Airth Highland Games ended up with all-Borders podiums, as did all three junior ones.

Hawick’s John Paxton won the 90m open, in 10.01 seconds from an 18.5m mark, with TLJT’s Danny Allison and Scott Tindle second and third, from 9m and 2.5m.

First place over 200m went to Turnbull, in 21.72 seconds from 40m, with John Fleming second, from 30m, and Cessford third, from 55m.

Matty Fleming took pole position in the 400m open, in 49.71 seconds from 62m, with Turnbull’s twin sister Natasha, also of Peebles, second, from 80m, and Macdonald third, from 40m.

Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford won Airth’s 800m open, in 1:53.75 from 100m, and he was also third over 3,200m. Matty Fleming, going from 85m, was runner-up in the half-miler.

All but one junior podium spot went to AG Running School, with Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford, third over 90m from 4m, being the odd boy out, following up his victory over 400m at Alva Games on Saturday, July 12, in 54.03 seconds from 18m.

Douglas Young, left, at Sunday’s St Andrews Highland Games (Photo: St Andrews Highland Games)

Archie Scott won that sprint, in 10.75 seconds from 19m, with Jackson second, from 18m.

Jackson was third over 200m, from 54m, with Harry Fleming winning, in 21.53 seconds from 55m, and another Fleming, Rory, second from the same mark.

Harry Fleming won over 800m too, in 2:00.50 from 165m, with Rory third, from 170m, and Scott as runner-up, from 120m.

Inverkeithing, Newtonmore, Aboyne, Aberlour Strathspey and Mey’s games follow this Saturday, Bridge of Allan’s on Sunday and the Isle of Skye and Killin’s next Wednesday.