Perfect practice session for Selkirk players

Saturday’s pre-season trial match at Philiphaugh provided the perfect platform for Selkirk’s players to show the coaching team just what they had to offer.

The three 20-minute sessions were presided over by SRU referee Jonny Perriam.

With defences well on top, Donald Nichol’s try for the White team proved the only score in the first two periods – Aaron McColm converting for a 7-0 lead. The final session saw the Whites seal the result with tries from Ryan Cottrell (2) and Aaron McColm, who added two conversions.

The Blues’ sole try came from Gary Robertson, converted by Scott Clark.

Afterwards, head coach Scott Wight told the selkirkrfc.com website the trial had been a very useful exercise.

“We’ve not done a lot of contact during the pre-season, so this contest was a good hit-out to see where everybody is and to give me an idea of how players perform in a game day scenario,” he said. “We tried to make the two teams as even as possible to make it a fair contest and this was pretty much reflected in the nil-nil scoreline after the first 20-minute session.

“We videoed all three of the sessions, so we’ll go away, analyse the footage and feed back the information to the players.”

Several senior players were unavailable for the trial, including Andrew Renwick, Luke Pettie, Ross Nixon, Josh Welsh and Scott McClymont.

But, on the plus side, this allowed the younger players a chance to show the coaches what they have to offer.

“In a way that was a bit of a bonus, because it gave everyone a decent 60 minutes to run around and let us see what options and combinations are available to us as a coaching team,” added Scott.