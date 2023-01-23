Peebles pupils win five badminton trophies at badminton championships in Earlston

2007 boys' doubles winners Aiden Richardson and Jack Redpath, of Kelso High, with runners-up Louis Kirkpatrick and Lyall Cormack, of Peebles High

They won five titles at the contest, one more than runners-up Berwickshire High, with Kelso High in third place with two and Eyemouth High fourth with one.

The region’s primary schools badminton championships will follow on Sunday, February 26, also at Earlston High School.

Peebles High’s winners were Flo Kirkpatrick in the 2009 girls’ singles, with Berwickshire High’s Jenna Fleming as runner-up; Glen Roy and Calum Peebles in the 2009 boys’ doubles, ahead of Kelso’s Nathan Kelly and Ben Nairn; Flo Kirkpatrick and Niamh Donnachie in the 2009 girls’ doubles, with Berwickshire High’s Jenna Fleming and Freya Minter second; Louis Kirkpatrick in the 2007 boys’ singles winner, with Kelso’s Jack Redpath as runner-up; and Rowena Armitage in the 2007 girls’ singles, with Berwickshire High’s Molly Sharpe second.

2009 boys' doubles winners Glen Roy and Calum Peebles, of Peebles High, with runners-up Ben Nairn and Nathan Kelly, of Kelso High

Berwickshire High’s winners were Molly Sharpe and Eliza Bevan in the 2007 girls’ doubles, with their schoolmates Lily Cleghorn and Eloise Fleming as runners-up; Seth Green and Preston Ross in the uncontested 2004 boys’ doubles; Eilidh Patterson in the 2004 girls’ singles; Millie McManus and Erin Doyle in the 2004 girls’ doubles, with schoolmates Erin Younger and Patterson as runners-up.

Kelso High’s winners were Nathan Kelly in the 2009 boys’ singles, with Peebles’ Glen Roy as runner-up, and Jack Redpath and Aidan Richardson in the 2007 boys’ doubles, with Peebles’ Louis Kirkpatrick and Lyall Cormack as runners-up.

Eyemouth High’s sole success story was Ozzy Reay in the 2004 boys’ singles, with Berwickshire High’s Preston Ross as runner-up.

All 12 trophies were presented to their winners by Rita Yuan Gao, Badminton Scotland’s regional development officer for the Borders and Lothians.

2009 girls' doubles winners Flo Kirkpatrick and Niamh Donnachie, of Peebles High, with runners-up Freya Minter and Jenna Fleming, of Berwickshire High

“The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton on offer was, at times, extremely high,” said a spokeperson for the event.

