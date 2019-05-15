Overseas riders are sealing wins at Floors

German rider Emma Bruessau led from the start last weekend to claim the £1750 top prize in the Floors Castle Cazenove Capital CCI3*S with Dark Desire GS.

Emma has been based with Great Britain eventing manager Chris Bartle for a month of training.

“I thought the course was beautiful with technical questions,” she said. “We have a good partnership and she’s very consistent. We are aiming for the German championships and young rider selection.”

Emma (20) finished second individually in the young rider European Championships last year with this horse.

Runner-up last year Hector Payne occupied the same spot, this time with Top Biats.

“Floors is my favourite event. The ground was fantastic and the course beautiful,” said Hector.

In third was another Chris Bartle German student, Felix Etzel, riding Polartanz.

Best Borders rider was Douglas Crawford with Shadow Lad in 17th place.

Ruth Edge won the Anderson Strathearn CCI**S with Invito II. “I love Floors. it was always my favourite event when I lived in Cumbria. It’s a real galloping, attacking course and flows well. The ground was perfect and the course had a few strong questions,” said Ruth of her own Advance six-year-old mare.

Polly Stockton was runner up with a double clear with Chicko.

Just 0.4 penalties behind in third was young German rider Antonia Baumgart, with Lamango. Winner of this class last year, Antonia travelled to train with Chris Bartle two weeks earlier.

Izzie Bamford from East Lothian was 10th with her own nine-year-old gelding Geffory.

Matthew Wright dominated the OI, taking the top three spots and repeating his success of last year, when winning with Prince Mayo, with Rapid GII moving up eight places with a double clear for second.