Oliver Townend and Jennifer Morris among winners at Kelso horse trials

One of the riders taking part in the international horse trials held at Kelso's Floors Castle at the weekend (Photo: Curtis Welsh)

The Shropshire-based 39-year-old, riding John Peace and Charlotte Cole’s mare Crazy Du Loir, came out on top in the CCI-S 3* eventing class, recording a dressage score of 29.50.

Runner-up in that category was Middlesex’s Kimberly Cecere, on Landmarks Monaco, with 30.20, and Lancashire’s Lottie Walsh, on Lakeshore, was third with 31.10.

East Lothian’s Douglas Crawford picked up the prize for best Scottish rider in the class after finishing fifth on Borderers Geoff and Elspeth Adam’s Shadow Lad with 33.20.

Another rider competing at the international horse trials held at Kelso's Floors Castle at the weekend (Photo: Curtis Welsh)

The comeback event, staged from Friday to Sunday after two years off due to coronavirus restrictions, was organised by East Lothian’s Kick On Events.

Also among the winners at the castle, owned by Charles Innes-Ker, 11th Duke of Roxburghe, was Aberdeenshire’s Jennifer Morris, riding JRP Kick On Casanova, and landing the title of novice master, thanks to a score of 36.9.

It was the first novice masters competition of the season and also the first to be held this side of the border and was scored on dressage, showjumping and a cross-country ride, with the next following at Rockingham International Horse Trials in Leicestershire this coming Sunday.

Morris’s prizes for winning included a rug, crystal decanter, championship rosette, sash and rosette.

Northumberland’s Francesca Richardson, in the saddle of CSF Rocky, also scored 36.9 but ended up coming second to Morris on the leaderboard.

In third place were North Yorkshire’s Tilly Milbank and Carnones Diva with a score of 41.8.

Fourth were Cambridgeshire’s Rebecca Anstey and Lucky Clovers Inquisition on 45.5.

Fifth were Perthshire’s Emma Wake and Chrissi with 47.3.

Cumbria’s Amy Wybergh and Hanleen Babalou were sixth with 52.8.