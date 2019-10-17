Nine-dart Ryan aiming for top titles

Borders County arrowman Ryan Hogarth is warming up nicely for a couple of leading darts tournaments.

Ryan has had a fine season and finished 15th in the BDO rankings – making him a seeded player at the World Championships in January at London’s O2.

Before that, however, he’s heading to the Circus Tavern from October 24-27 for the World Masters where, again, he is seeded.

Ex-Kelso High School pupil Ryan, whose parents Graham and Irene are also well-known Borders Country players, took up darts at the age of 18, after a varied sporting life which included tennis, curling, basketball and cricket.

He has played in Scotland’s Euro Cup team and the Six Nations, while earlier this year, he got to the final of the Bauhaus Dutch Open, in Assen, which had an entry of around 3500 players.

Ryan took out several notable names from the European circuit on his path to the final, including Dutchman Rick Hofstra, former BDO world champion Scott Mitchell, Michael Unterbuchner of Germany and, in the semi-final, Dave Parletti (England), before he went down 3-2 to Richard Veenstra of Holland.