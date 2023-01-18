New record set at Sekirk hill-race fundraiser

Sasha Chepelin set a new record time of one hour, 24 minutes and 18 seconds at this year's Feel the Burns hill race at Selkirk (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“It’s my first appearance here and I thought it was a superb course,” said the 25-year-old Edinburgh data analyst.

“I knew what the record time was, so I was running against the clock the whole way.

“The course was really well signposted and the overall organisation today has been brilliant. I’ll definitely be back.”

Gala Harrier Clark Scott finished 12th overall in 1:39:06 (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

It was also the first Selkirk appearance of senior women’s race winner Catriona MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Road Runners.

The geotechnical engineer from Morpeth in Northumberland finished in one hour, 49 minutes and 12 seconds.

Race organiser Sheila Cochrane was delighted with the way things went on the event’s 10th anniversary.

“We’ve been very lucky with the weather, and it wouldn’t be possible to hold the run without the generous support of local landowners and the assistance of all those volunteers who help out on the day,” she said.

Tim Darlow clocked 1:50:58, finishing 33rd (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

“Funds raised will go to the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, who provide emergency cover at this event and at our Philiphaugh Hill Run in August.

“The total raised over the past ten years stands at around £21,000, so we’re delighted to be able to repay all the help they give us.”

Chepelin’s clubmate Eoin Lennon was runner-up in 1:32:17, with Thomas Callan, of Glasgow’s Westerlands Cross-Country Club, third in 1:32:50.

Gala Harrier Clark Scott was the first Borderer back overall, crossing the line 12th in 1:39:06, followed by Moorfoot Runner David Carter-Brown, 14th in 1:40:42; Gala’s Tim Darlow, 33rd in 1:50:58; and Teviotdale Harrier Duncan Lockie, 55th in 1:57:02.

James Purves taking part in Selkirk's Feel the Burns hill race on Sunday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Morag McClelland, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, was second-fastest woman in 1:52:50, with Sophie Collins, of the capital’s Corstorphine Athletics Club third in 1:54:19.