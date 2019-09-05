New jump racing season starting at Kelso

The new jump racing season at Kelso Racecourse gets under way this Tuesday, September 10 with the first of 16 race fixtures – the most which have ever been programmed for one season at the racecourse. The season is set to be boosted by prize money exceeding £1.4 million.

The largest number of entries, at 16, has been made for the first race of the evening – the Warm Welcome Novices Hurdle Race at 4.25pm.

There is a welcome entry for trainer Rose Dobbin, whose Northumberland stables endured a long period without runners last virus-hit season, in the shape of Ardglass Star.

Arizona Bound looks likely to run for the Lowflyers Syndicate, a group of owners who all belong as annual members at the Borders track, in the second of six races on the programme.

Bargain basement buy Ardera Cross could be hard to beat in the Kelso’s first feature race of the autumn campaign. Trained in the Clyde Valley near Carluke, by William Young, the likely top-weight has won four times since costing a mere £1000 at Doncaster Sales in May.

The eight-year-old, formerly under the care of Dan Skelton, has far exceeded his purchase tag by scoring twice at Cartmel and twice at Perth already this summer.

Also among the 12 entries are Constancio, trained by Donald McCain and Trapper Peak, whose handler, Justin Landy, is now operating with a full training licence.

Roll Of Thunder, trained by Jimmy Walton, was an impressive winner at Hexham on Monday night and could make a quick reappearance under Conor O’Farrell in the P&G Allan Catering Handicap Chase over two miles.

Jennie Candlish has already booked Tommy Dowson for the ride on Outcrop, a narrow winner at Bangor in early August for his Cheshire connections in the final race of the evening. The gates open at 3pm.