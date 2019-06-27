Nelson does his duty at battle of Torwoodlee

Thirty members of Earlston Golf Club travelled to Torwoodlee last Sunday to play the Black Bull Inn Shield Stableford competition.

In a closely-fought battle, Barry Nelson won with 37 stableford points bih (hcp 3).

Thanks went to Rose and Brian Thorburn for their generous sponsorship of the event.

Pictured (from left) are Brian Thorburn (sponsor), Mike Lemon (third), Barry Nelson (winner and nearest the pin in two), Douglas Ballantyne (second and nearest the pin in one and three) and Matt Whiteford (hole in one at the 17th).