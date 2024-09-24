​Moorfoot Runners’ Jack Foley joins Gala Harrier Isla Paterson among six Scottish junior hill-running champions for 2024

Jack Foley at 2024’s Cademuir Rollercoaster 3km junior hill-race in August (Photo: Mark Johnston)

​Gala Harriers’ Isla Paterson and Moorfoot Runners’ Jack Foley have been named as Scottish Athletics Junior Hill-Running League champions for 2024.

​Paterson tops the under-20 women’s class and Foley is top boy under 15, with Gala’s Seb Darlow as runner-up.

Gala’s Kacie Brown also claimed a runner-up spot, to Inverness Harriers’ Anna Meeks in the under-15 girls’ class.

This year’s final standings were confirmed by the last of the league’s eight races for this season at Suidhe Hill at Kincraig in the Highlands on Saturday, though the under-20 league’s season – also over eight races, including, like the under-17 and under-15 contest, ones at Melrose in June and Peebles in August – wrapped up in Aberdeenshire in mid-August.

Foley was first under-15 and sixth overall in the weekend’s near-5km race, near Aviemore, with Darlow second in that age bracket and ninth all told and his dad Tim 11th overall and second veteran over the age of 40.

Paterson – selected as part of a five-strong Scottish team contesting the 7.2km Trofeo Vanoni race in Morbegno in Italy on Sunday, October 27 – amassed 89 points from five races to win her class.

Moorfoot’s Thomas Hilton ended up third, on 74 points, in the under-20 men’s standings, with Gala’s Zico Field and Irvine Welsh fourth on 65 and sixth on 62 respectively.

Foley picked up 97 points from four meetings to top his class, with Darlow on 93 and Gala’s Charlie Dalgliesh third on 73.

Moorfoot’s Thea Harris was third, behind second-placed Brown’s tally of 79 points, on the under-15 girls’ leaderboard with 71.

Gala’s Kirsty Rankine and Ava Richardson placed third and fourth respectively, with 79 and 77, in the under-17 girls’ standings, topped by Fife’s Eliza Koenig with 81.